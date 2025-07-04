House of Reps summons Environmental Council of Nigeria

The House of Representatives Committee on the Environment has summoned the Environmental Council of Nigeria (EHCON) to appear before it July 8, 2025 to answer questions on some environmental infractions and their response to it.

The Senior Legislative Aide to the Speaker/Head of Media, Chooks Oko, revealed this in a statement he issued to newsmen on Thursday.

Stating that the invitation is within the purview of the Committee’s oversight functions, Mike Etaba, Chairman of the Committee, restated the resolve of the House to ensure the safety and comfort of Nigerians at all times.

Etaba said: “For us, the smooth living of Nigerians is job one.

“We must ensure their safety, well-being, and comfort always.

“They have been a lot of infractions in the environment sector that demand urgent explanations.

“We expect the council to have answers.”

