Sen. Mark: Paramount icon of Benue, by Adakole Elijah

The illustrious name of David Mark resonates with profound reverence not only within the verdant borders of Benue State but also across the vast expanse of Nigeria. Like a colossal titan, he was venerated and adored by his people, who, in a testament to their unwavering devotion, catapulted him to the hallowed halls of the Senate for a record-breaking five consecutive terms. This phenomenal feat was a testament to the unshakeable faith and confidence reposed in him by his constituents.

Throughout his illustrious tenure, Senator Mark’s Benue South Senatorial District was transformed into a veritable hub of development and progress.

This was as evidenced by the plethora of epochal projects he attracted to the region. Some of these landmark projects include:

Also Read:

1. The National Open University of Nigeria, Otukpo – a bastion of academic excellence and intellectual pursuits.

2. The Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo (FUHSO) – a citadel of medical learning and innovation.

3. The Teaching Hospital Otukpo – a premier healthcare institution dedicated to the well-being of the people.

4. The Federal Government College Otobi – a beacon of academic distinction and merit.

5. The Federal Science and Technical College, Akpegede – a crucible of scientific inquiry and technological advancement.

6. The Oweto Bridge – a monumental feat of engineering that has revolutionized transportation and commerce in the region.

7. The Oweto Road – a revolution that has facilitated economic growth and development.

8. Four Ministerial Slots – a testament to Senator Mark’s unparalleled influence and clout in the corridors of power.

9. Scholarship – a manifestation of his commitment to empowering the youth and fostering intellectual capital.

10. Human empowerment – a hallmark of his tenure, as evidenced by his strategic appointments of Idoma sons and daughters to chairmanship and membership of several Boards, including the ascension of Senator Abba Moro to the esteemed position of Minister of Interior, a deliberate choice that underscored Senator Mark’s determination to empower his people.

Indeed, Senator David Mark’s towering legacy has indelibly inscribed the Idoma people into the annals of Nigerian politics, galvanising them into the apogee of national discourse and cementing their position as a force to be reckoned with in the country’s political firmament.

. Dr. Elijah writes from Otukpo, Benue State.

Post Views: 6