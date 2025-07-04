Lagos Assembly to establish modern correctional centre

The Lagos State House of Assembly has announced plans to establish a modern correctional service centre.

The initiative, encapsulated in the proposed: “Lagos State Correctional Service Bill 2025,” was presented at the plenary of the assembly on Thursday.

Initiated by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, the bill seeks to provide a comprehensive framework for both custodial and non-custodial measures, adopting a more effective and humane approach to corrections while emphasising the rehabilitation and reintegration of offenders into society.

With a focus on reducing recidivism rates and fostering safer communities, the proposed legislation will prioritise training and rehabilitation programmes for inmates.

The bill includes several provisions to ensure health and safety standards in correctional facilities, adequate measures for juvenile offenders, and the integration of modern surveillance technologies, including the installation of CCTV.

During a discussion of the bill, Hon. Oladipo Ajomale, Chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petitions and Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC), provided insights into its objectives.

Ajomale highlighted that the bill aligns with international best practices in correctional services, aiming to reform and rehabilitate offenders rather than merely punishing them.

He noted that the shift of correctional services from the exclusive list to the concurrent list in Nigeria marks a significant step towards modernising the correctional system.

The Majority Leader, Hon. Noheem Adams, commended the Speaker for the ingenuity and necessity of the bill, declaring that if passed into law, it will cater to the mental and physical welfare of inmates, ensure their proper hygiene and adequate accommodation, and create an environment conducive to rehabilitation.

Hon. Abiodun Tobun added that the proposed legislation would provide inmates with vocational training opportunities and offer them a second chance at life.

Tobun called for strict ethical conduct from superintendents and the Director General overseeing the operations.

Hon. Femi Saheed remarked on the bill’s significance to the Lagos economy, stating: “Lagos has the highest Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

“If the state is to capitalise on this, we must have a judicial system that supports the bill.”

Saheed described the establishment of the correctional centre as a transformative opportunity within the state’s landscape.

On her part, Hon. Omolara Olumegbon reiterated the necessity for a well-regulated correctional system and the importance of continuous staff training.

Other lawmakers echoed similar sentiments, affirming that the bill would assist in decongesting existing correctional centres, provide life-changing opportunities for inmates, and offer structured support for vulnerable young people at risk of criminal behaviours.

There was a unanimous call for the swift passage of the bill into law.

Speaker Obasa expressed appreciation for the members’ insightful contributions and pointed out that the commendation wasn’t for him only, but for the entire House, describing the bill as “the House’s baby”.

He stressed the need for the state to back its justice system with appropriate infrastructure, and that for justice to be effective, adequate support facilities must be provided.

“This bill will ensure a safer, more reformed society and deliver lasting value to the people of Lagos,” Obasa stated.

He subsequently committed the bill to the House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and LASIEC, directing it to report back in three weeks.

