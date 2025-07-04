Eve’s Desire: Having a healthy sex life can save your relationship, by Tiwa Says

It seems that infidelity is not the only cause of breakups and divorces these days. Sex is also a major cause. Just this week alone, I heard of two random couples who broke their engagements because of sex. One of the couples had a difference in sexual orientation. I wonder how it took so long for them to realise that the other couple on the hand had a mismatched libido issue so they decided to end things before it became a bigger problem in marriage. Both break-ups were somewhat valid but it just goes to show that people are becoming more sexually aware, which is a good thing.

Despite all of these, I know there are still a lot of people who trivialise the importance of sex in a relationship and these people have partners who are suffering in silence or sorting themselves outside of the relationship.

I know that in some cases, the relationships didn’t start out that way, but in the course of the relationship, one or both of the partners lost interest. These may be due to several reasons:

1. Lack of communication: Couples may not be effectively communicating their desires or needs in the bedroom, leading to a decrease in sexual satisfaction.

2. Stress and other life concerns: The demands of work, family, and other responsibilities can take a toll on libido and make it difficult to prioritise intimacy.

3. Physical health issues: Medical conditions, hormonal imbalances, or medications can impact sexual desire and performance.

4. Emotional disconnect: Relationship issues, unresolved conflicts, or lack of emotional intimacy can contribute to a decline in sexual interest.

5. Boredom or routine: Engaging in the same sexual activities without trying new things or adding excitement can lead to a loss of interest.

6. Age-related changes: Hormonal shifts and physical changes that come with aging can impact sexual desire.

7. External factors: Pornography, infidelity, or other outside influences can also contribute to a decrease in sexual interest within a relationship.

Sex plays a significant role in the health and quality of every romantic relationship. Let’s consider some of the importance of Sex in a relationship:

1. It helps with intimacy and bonding, which leads to overall satisfaction in a relationship.

2. Physical intimacy: Sex is a way for partners to connect physically, share intimate moments, and express their love and affection for each other through touch and closeness.

Also Read:

3. Emotional bonding: Sexual intimacy can foster emotional closeness, trust, and vulnerability between partners, strengthening their emotional connection and enhancing their bond.

4. Communication and connection: Sex can serve as a form of nonverbal communication, allowing partners to express their desires, needs, and emotions in a physical and intimate way.

5. Stress relief and relaxation: Engaging in sex can help reduce stress, tension, and anxiety, providing a sense of relaxation and well-being for both partners.

6. Pleasure and enjoyment: Sex can be a source of pleasure, enjoyment, and fun for couples, increasing happiness and satisfaction in the relationship.

7. Physical health benefits: Regular sexual activity has been associated with various physical health benefits, including improved immunity, reduced blood pressure, and pain relief, among others.

8. Exploration and adventure: Sex can be an opportunity for couples to explore new activities, fantasies, and interests together, fostering creativity and excitement in the relationship.

It is a fact that a lot of couples have unhealthy sex lives. It’s also a fact that some of these couples are aware that something is wrong, but there are a lot others who are oblivious, yet wonder why their relationships are not thriving.

There are several signs that can show an unhealthy sex life in a relationship. Here are some of them:

1. Lack of communication: If there is a lack of open communication about sexual desires, needs, and boundaries between partners, it can lead to misunderstandings and frustration in the relationship.

2. Mismatched libidos: Mismatched sexual desires or mismatched levels of interest in sexual activities can create tension and dissatisfaction in a relationship.

3. Avoidance of intimacy: If one or both partners consistently avoid or resist physical intimacy, it may be a sign of underlying relationship issues, stress, or emotional disconnect.

4. Performance anxiety or sexual dysfunction: Difficulty achieving or maintaining arousal, erectile dysfunction, premature ejaculation, or other sexual performance issues can impact both partners’ confidence and satisfaction in the relationship.

5. Routine and lack of variety: Engaging in the same sexual routines without exploring new activities or experiences can lead to boredom and decreased excitement in the bedroom.

6. Lack of pleasure or satisfaction: If one partner consistently feels unsatisfied or unfulfilled in their sexual encounters, it can cause resentment and dissatisfaction in the relationship.

7. Infidelity or seeking intimacy outside the relationship: Seeking sexual satisfaction or emotional connection outside the relationship can indicate deeper issues with intimacy and communication within the partnership.

8. Emotional distance: A lack of emotional connection or intimacy outside of sexual encounters may indicate larger relationship issues that need to be addressed.

It is important for couples to work together to improve their sexual relationship for a healthier and more satisfying partnership. Professional help may be needed in some cases.

How to cultivate a healthy sex life in a relationship:

1. Communication: Open and honest communication is key to cultivating a healthy sex life in a relationship. Discuss your desires, preferences, and boundaries with your partner to ensure that both of you are on the same page.

2. Prioritise intimacy: Make time for each other and prioritise intimacy in your relationship. Set aside dedicated time for physical intimacy and make an effort to connect with your partner on a deeper level.

3. Experimentation: Try new things in the bedroom to keep things exciting and fresh. Be open to exploring different fantasies, role play, or trying out new techniques to spice things up.

4. Romancing each other: Keep the romance alive in your relationship by showing affection, giving compliments, and making small gestures to show your love and appreciation for your partner.

5. Take care of yourself: Practice self-care and prioritise your own health and well-being. When you feel good about yourself, you are more likely to feel confident and comfortable in the bedroom.

6. Stay connected: Stay connected with your partner emotionally, mentally, and physically. Spend quality time together, engage in activities that you both enjoy, and continue to nurture your bond.

7. Seek professional help: If you are facing challenges in your sex life, consider seeking the help of a professional sex therapist who can provide guidance and support to improve your relationship.

Overall, having a healthy sex life in a relationship requires effort, communication, and a willingness to be open and vulnerable with your partner.

Creating a fulfilling and satisfying sex life that strengthens bond with partners is possible if you’re willing to do the work. Let’s have more sex and less break-ups.

I would love to get feedback, questions and recommendations on the topics you would want me to shed light on.

Subscribe to my YouTube channel: @Eve’s Desire Show, on YouTube at @theeagleonlinenigeria.

Send me a message on Telegram at: @tiwa_says; WhatsApp: 09161129108; and email: tiwalolaoke@yahoo.com.

Post Views: 63