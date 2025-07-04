Prof. Samuel delivers inaugural lecture on women’s health, future of medicine

In a lecture hall filled with scholars, students, and well-wishers, Professor Titilola Aderonke Samuel stood at the podium and did something refreshingly human before diving into her science: She gave all the glory to God.

Quoting Psalm 118:24: “This is the day the Lord has made, we will rejoice and be glad in it,” she opened her inaugural lecture at the University of Lagos with warmth, humility, and gratitude — setting the tone for an insightful and deeply personal session on health, hormones, and healing in the modern world.

Titled: “Unveiling the Puzzle of Hormones: The Biochemist’s Odyssey,” her lecture blended science with soul, offering a captivating exploration of how hormones shape our lives, from fertility and metabolism to cancer, pregnancy, and chronic illness.

A highly respected academic in the field of physiology, Prof. Samuel is a researcher, teacher, and administrator with a track record of service.

She has served as the Deputy Director of Academic Planning at the University of Lagos and has contributed to major university reforms, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Samuel took her audience through a century-long journey, starting from 1902 when scientists first discovered hormones.

In simple terms, she explained: “Hormones are the body’s messengers,” chemical signals that regulate everything from mood and sleep to reproduction, stress, and blood sugar.

She categorised them into three: Amine hormones like melatonin (sleep) and adrenaline (stress),

Protein/peptide hormones like insulin and FSH (fertility),

And steroid hormones like estrogen, testosterone, and cortisol (sex, metabolism, and immunity).

“When these hormones go out of balance,” Professor Samuel warned, “we see problems like infertility, weight gain, diabetes, and even cancer.”

One of the highlights of her research was a study exploring the anti-cancer potential of local Nigerian plants. Using extracts from Anthocleista djalonensis, Gladiolus psittacinus, and Curculigo pilosa, her team investigated their effect on breast cancer cells in the lab.

The results? Promising.

These plants were found to potentially target the TNFR1 gene, a key player in cancer inflammation. This kind of work, she noted, could lead to more affordable and culturally relevant treatments in the future, especially for low-income patients.

She also discussed real-life observations from cancer patients. Among her findings:

Nausea and vomiting are still common during chemotherapy, despite anti-sickness medication.

Kidney function and electrolyte levels (like sodium and potassium) can be disrupted during treatment.

Patients aged 18 to 49 were the most affected by various cancers, including breast, skin, bone, and brain cancers.

Her message? Cancer isn’t just about fighting tumours, it’s about supporting the whole person, medically and nutritionally.

In a large study across Lagos hospitals and family planning clinics, Prof. Samuel’s team tracked 400 women using various contraceptives (implants, injections, IUDs, pills) and compared them to non-users.

They found:

Some hormonal methods could alter blood sugar, cholesterol, and mineral levels.

These changes could increase the risk of metabolic conditions like diabetes if not carefully monitored.

This research underscores the importance of personalised reproductive health care, where women are given clear, science-backed advice about their bodies.

Obesity, she noted, is no longer just a rich-country problem. It’s now a global epidemic, with 51 percent of adults expected to be obese by 2030. Her studies revealed how hormonal imbalance — especially around insulin — plays a major role.

She tested the vitamin Niacin (Vitamin B3) on obese rats and found it:

Reduced weight gain

Improved blood sugar levels

Boosted insulin sensitivity

This opens the door for new, non-invasive treatments for obesity and early-stage diabetes.

Professor Samuel also spoke passionately about pregnancy health — an area close to her heart.

She introduced the Developmental Origins of Health and Disease (DOHaD) concept, which suggests that:

The conditions a baby experiences in the womb — from nutrition to stress — shape their risk of diseases like diabetes, obesity, or hormonal disorders later in life.

She emphasised the need for:

Folic acid during pregnancy to prevent birth defects,

Balanced maternal nutrition to prevent early-life hormone imbalances.

Lastly, her research explored magnesium’s role in fighting diabetes. It turns out that this essential mineral helps regulate:

Energy production

Protein synthesis

Glucose transport in cells

Low magnesium has been linked to insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes.

Throughout her lecture, she paid glowing tribute to: Her late mother, Lady Evangelist J.A. Samuel; her loving husband, Kayode, and family, who she praised for their steadfast support.

As her voice trembled with emotion, Professor Titilola Samuel closed her lecture not with equations, but with faith, family, and hope.

And her mentors, colleagues, and the UNILAG leadership, including the 13th Vice-Chancellor Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the current Vice-Chancellor Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, and several Deputy Vice-Chancellors and Deans who helped shape her journey.

She thanked every colleague, administrator, research partner, and student who played a role in her life, calling her rise to professorship “a journey of grace.”

She reaffirmed her readiness to continue mentoring young scientists and contributing to the future of medical research in Nigeria, especially in women’s health.

In a time when scientific jargon often feels distant and cold, Professor Samuel’s lecture stood out for its heart, honesty, and humanity. She reminded us that science isn’t just about data, it’s about people.

