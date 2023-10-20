Mercy Aigbe cries as daughter with ex-husband graduates from Canadian varsity + Video

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, was all cries of joy as Michelle, her daughter with her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry, graduated from the University of Manitoba in Canada.

In a video she shared on her X handle on Thursday, the Nollywood actress acted out the part of a proud mum.

The Eagle Online recalls that Aigbe had in the past shared the photograph of Michelle arriving at the university to study Aeronautics.

Also known as Michelleio, Michelle was born on July 11, 2001.

She has a younger brother, Juwon Aigbe.

Aigbe is now married to Karim Adeoti.