Mayweather returns to sparring 

Former pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather is back sparring ahead of his comeback to action, WBN has been informed.

The 41 year-old, who last fought in August 2017, is scheduled to fight on December 31 in Japan.

Tenshin Nasukawa is set to be in the opposite corner for an exhibition fight which will land Mayweather a seven-figure sum for nine minutes of work.

Former Mayweather Promotions fighter Ashley Theophane, who left to embark on a World Tour last year, has inside knowledge of the “Money” man’s movements.

Theophane confirmed Mayweather was back in the gym and says Tenshin may not be the only opponent on the horizon.

“Floyd is back sparring. He could be sparring because of the exhibition in Japan. But all I know is he’s sparring for something. The public will know when he wants them to,” Theophane exclusively told World Boxing News.

Asked whether Mayweather would fight beyond his forthcoming show-fight in Tokyo, Theophane replied: “It’s possible. It’s boxing. If it makes money, it makes sense!”

Following an impromptu meeting earlier this year, Manny Pacquiao has been mentioned as a potential foe for 2019.

Pacquiao has since signed with the same advisor as Mayweather in Al Haymon. The Filipino will also fight Mayweather’s friend Adrien Broner on January 19 in Las Vegas.

All looks good for a possible second helping of the most lucrative fight of all time, which Theophane believes can cut Mayweather and Pacquiao another ten-figure payday.

He said: “Obviously, Pacquiao is fighting Broner. If Broner wins, I can’t see Floyd fighting him but you never know. But the Pacquiao rematch is possible.

“I think any rematch depends on how good Manny looks against Broner when they fight next month.

“If Pacquaio gets another fight, I think Floyd will win again. It’s possible the Mayweather v Pacquiao could make 100 million.”