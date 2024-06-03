Kano: Police declare 13 arrowheads of thugs wanted

The Kano State Police Command has declared 13 arrowheads of thugs wanted in connection with the recent surge in thuggery activities in some parts of the state.

This was made known in a statement by the Command’s Commissioner, CP Mohammed Gumel, issued on Sunday.

The statement, signed by the spokesman of the Command and a Superintendent of Police, Abdullahi Haruna, called on the persons on the list to voluntarily surrender to the headquarters of the state police command in Bompai or be arrested.

The statement said: “The Kano State Police Command has intensified efforts to dominate all attempts to reemergence of thuggery activities by some restive street boys infamously known as ‘Yan Daba’ in some parts of Dala, Gwale and Kano Municipal Local Government Areas.

“The recent surge in thuggery activities in these areas has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike. It is in response to this growing trend, the Kano State Police Command is currently implementing series of proactive measures and including the deployment of more personnel to curtail these unlawful activities and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“In furtherance, the Command has painstakingly conducted indepth intelligence-led investigation of which it has identified some arrowheads believed to be behind the increasing spate of the reemergence of thuggery activities bringing the Metropolitan and other parts of the state to the harrowing days of phone snatching and infliction of life threatening injuries to unsuspecting members of the public including women and children.

“Those fingered have their names as follows: Halipa Here, Sheye Injiniya, Yusuf Ilu, Walidi Auwalu Kapinta, Tijjani Rattagu, Agiri Balarabe and Dan Kasuwa.

“Others include, Dan Makare, Nasuru Madadi, Hali Pan Pan, Jamilu Piye, Saiyid Zawai and Inyasi.

“As more security personnel are deployed to ensure no breakdown of law and order, the Police searchlight has been beamed on the identified 13 arrowheads fingered for being behind the increasing thuggery in some parts of Kano Metropolis.

“Members of the media and the larger community are urged to use all available means to inform these identified arrowheads to report to Bompai State Police Headquarters or they are being under trail for arrest by the police and will be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the law.

“Furthermore, the Kano Police Command is reassuring members of the public that the security of life and properties of all Kano residents is its top-most priority and the Command will remain committed to maintaining law and order in the State.

“The Commissioner of Police while appreciating the law-abiding people of the State, urges the community members to remain vigilant and keep cooperating in working together towards preventing and reporting criminal activities for improvement, betterment and providing safer environment for all.”