RCCG suspends City of David’s Pastor Iluyomade, replacement resumes

The Governing Council of the Redeemed Christian Church of God has suspended the Senior Pastor of its City of David Parish, Victoria Island, Lagos State, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, Church Times is reporting.

According to the credible online medium, Iluyomade, who also heads the Apapa Family of the RCCG, has been replaced.

According to the medium, he was suspended over yet to be disclosed allegations.

A panel, the report said, has been set up to probe him and the activities of the parish under him.

Church Times said the suspension of the pastor, for three months, was conveyed to him via a letter, with Pastor Charles Kpandei, who is the Head of Resurrection Parish of Region 11, named as his replacement.

A source told the medium that Kpandei resumed on June 2, 2024.

The source was quoted as having said: “Those in the City of David had been expecting Pastor Kpandei.

“Some top RCCG officials had to meet with some top people in the parish and confided in them that Pastor Idowu would have to be removed from the parish.

“They needed to get the confidence of these top people because of the great influence of pastor Iluyomade in the parish.

“The RCCG was not sure of the outcome of its move, so it had to be discreet.

“He may not be returned to the parish after the suspension.

“We have just three months to the convention.

“It may be a way of taking him away from the place permanently.

“He has spent many years in that parish.

“He needed to be moved.”