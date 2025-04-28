Osun cabinet members declare unwavering support for Adeleke, PDP

Members of the Osun State Executive Council have expressed their solidarity and unwavering loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leader, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The cabinet members, including commissioners and special advisers, also debunked rumours that the governor would leave the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing newsmen on behalf of the forum of commissioners and special advisers at the Ministry of Information and Public Enlightenment on Monday, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Mr Dosu Babatunde, said none of the cabinet members is considering leaving the party.

“Your Excellency, Mr Governor, we are using this opportunity to further affirm and reaffirm our love and unshakeable solidarity with you and your administration in Osun State.

“We read and heard with great consternation the many insinuations being mischievously bandied about in certain political quarters, particularly the opposition parties, about the looming mass defection of the Executive Council members from the ruling PDP to another political party.

“This is not only a political fallacy taken to the extreme but also a careless and unguarded insinuation by the usual disgruntled members of the opposition party in the state.

“To this end, we are using this opportunity to state and reaffirm, again and again, that no amount of political gerrymandering hatched by the opposition party members in the state will make us be a party to destroying a house (PDP) which we fought tooth and nail to build.

“Come 2026, the entire people of Osun State will reenact the feat of getting Your Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, returned as Governor of our dear state,” he added.

