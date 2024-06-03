NLC shutdown Lagos secretariat, Ikeja 

Leaders and members of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, on Monday, shut the gate of the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, cordoning off the entire premises from workers gaining access.

The Eagle Online learnt that the action is in compliance with the directive of the National body of NLC over failure to implement the Minimum Wage demand by the Federal Government, led by President Bola Tinubu.

Reportedly, the striking workers gathered as early as 7.30 am on Monday and locked the access gates into the Secretariat, thereby, preventing vehicular movement into the premises.

It was also learnt that the action is being supervised by armed security personnel of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS of the Lagos State Police Command, to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order or possible hijack by miscreants.

The premises shut comprises the Governor’s office, his deputy, the state House of Assembly, Ministries, Departments, some Agencies, banks, among other businesses.

The state chairman, NLC, Mrs Funmi Sessi, who is presently on ground to monitor compliance of the strike was seen directing officers to effectively man the gates and prevent any recalcitrant worker or motorist from entering the premises.

Sessi was also captured in a video, fuming and blaming governments for being insensitive to plights of Nigerian workers in the face of the harsh economic situation of the country.

Also Read:

She also directed officers to proceed to other public offices in the state such as: courts, electricity branches, among others to ensure compliance of the strike order.

Meanwhile, despite a directive by leadership of Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, to join the strike, some journalists from various media houses are also monitoring the development.

More details later…