Police detain suspect caught with firearm during bush combing operation in Edo

The joint security operatives led by the Commissioner of Police for Edo State Police Command have detained a 30-year-old man in possession of a firearm during a bush combing operation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Moses Yamu, in Benin.

Yamu said the suspect was apprehended with a single-barrel shotgun inside the “Evil Bush” at Ohosu, along the Benin-Lagos Road.

According to him, the operation, which lasted the entire day on Saturday, involved personnel from the military, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Edo Security Corps, Forest Security, and local hunters.

“The suspect is currently under investigation. The operation is part of our proactive policing strategies to dislodge criminal elements hiding in forest areas and restore safety to our farming communities,” Yamu said.

He quoted the CP, Monday Agbonika, as emphasising the importance of such operations, noting that the command would not relent in its efforts to flush out criminals.

“We are taking the fight directly to their hideouts. Our goal is to restore confidence to our people, especially farmers who have been living in fear,” CP Agbonika was quoted as saying.

He explained that the combing of the so-called “Evil Forest” forms part of a broader strategy to reclaim ungoverned spaces and prevent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and farm invasions.

The CP further assured residents that similar operations would continue across the state and warned criminals to either leave Edo or face severe consequences.

“There will be no hiding place for those who threaten the peace and security of our communities,” he said.

