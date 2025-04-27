Remo Stars win first NPFL title as President Soname turns 59

It was a day of double celebration for Remo Stars as they secured their first-ever Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title with a dramatic 1-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes, which was fittingly on the 59th birthday of the President of the Club, Chief Kunle Soname.

In a tense and thrilling encounter at Ikenne, Ogun State it was Olamilekan Adedayo who etched his name into Remo Stars’ history forever.

In the 84th minute, Adedayo unleashed an unstoppable rocket into the net, sending the home crowd into absolute pandemonium.

The goal not only secured all three points but mathematically clinched the league title, fulfilling a dream season for the Sky Blue Stars.

It was a script written perfectly: a birthday gift of the highest order for Chief Soname, the man who founded and nurtured Remo Stars from humble beginnings to the very summit of Nigerian football.

Remo Stars have now officially etched their name into NPFL history.

