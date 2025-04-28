FirstBank partners Headies Awards to celebrate creativity, innovation

First Bank of Nigeria Limited through its First@Arts initiative has partnered with the Headies Awards for its 17th music awards show.

A statement issued on Sunday by the bank’s Acting Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communication, Olayinka Ijabiyi, confirmed this.

Ijabiyi said that the collaboration underscored the bank’s commitment to support creative talents as well as Small and Medium-scale Enterprises within the creative industry.

According to him, the partnership will also help to provide them with a platform for international acclaim and recognition.

The Headies Awards celebrates top talents in Nigerian and African music while providing a major platform for both upcoming and established artists.

Since its inception in 2006, the Headies has consistently spotlighted the best in Nigerian and African music, attracting millions of viewers annually.

Ijabiyi said that FirstBank had been announced as the first financial institution to partner with The Headies.

He added that the collaboration underscored the bank’s commitment to supporting the Nigerian creative industry while reinforcing its brand values of innovation, excellence and cultural empowerment.

According to him, the bank is thrilled to partner with the Headies Awards.

He said: “At FirstBank, we believe in supporting arts and creativity, and this partnership is a perfect embodiment of our commitment.

“The Headies Awards aligns with our First@arts initiative, which supports the entire creative arts value chain, including performing arts, visual arts and music, reflecting the bank’s commitment to nurturing talents, promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, driving national growth and unlocking business opportunities in the creative arts sector.”

Over the years, the Headies Awards has played a significant role in elevating Afrobeats on the global stage.

By celebrating the rich diversity of African music and fostering the genre, the Headies has established itself as the benchmark for Afrobeats excellence, recognising and rewarding artistic ingenuity.

Ijabiyi said the 2025 edition is a week-long celebration of the entertainment industry’s growth and artistic creativity, culminating in the awards ceremony on April 27.

“Attendees have already started enjoying a dynamic mix of keynote sessions, panel discussions, performances, and networking opportunities that showcase the vibrant growth of Nigeria and Africa’s entertainment industry,” he said.

Ayo Animashaun, the Founder of The Headies, said the awards had been instrumental in promoting and celebrating Afrobeats, providing a platform for artists to gain recognition and break into the global market.

Animashaun said: “The Headies inspire artists to push creative boundaries, fostering a spirit of innovation that ultimately enriches the genre, individual artists and the nation as a whole.

“We are excited about the partnership with FirstBank, a milestone collaboration that will undoubtedly elevate this year’s event and further solidify Afrobeats’ position as a dominant force in the global music landscape.”

