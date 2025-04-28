World Safety Day: Employees’ welfare, health, non-negotiable priority – NSITF boss

The Managing Director/CEO of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Barr. Oluwaseun Faleye has reaffirmed that workers safety and health is a management priority for the Fund.

He made this known at a press briefing to mark the occasion of the World Day for Safety and Health at Work at the Fund’s corporate head office in Abuja Monday.

Faleye, who was represented by the Executive Director, Finance and Investments, Dr. Adedeji Adegoke, reaffirmed the management’s “unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and well-being of Nigerian workers.”

The World Day for Safety and Health at Work was instituted by the International Labour Organization, (ILO) in 2003 to raise awareness on the importance of preventing workplace accidents, injuries and diseases and to champion the culture of safety and health at work.

Speaking on the theme, “Revolutionising Health and Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work,” Faleye noted that, “We are living in a technological renaissance that is redefining the modern workplace.”

He acknowledged the role of Artificial Intelligence, digital sensors, machine learning and other technologies that were once futuristic, in saving lives, restoring dignity and minimising injuries at the workplace.

The Managing Director asserted that the theme aligns with the strategic focus of NSITF on prevention of workplace accidents, protection and productivity.

While acknowledging their roles as the first line of defence, Faleye further saluted the Health and Safety Environment and Occupational Safety and Health workers for their courage and dedication.

However, the NSITF boss, enjoined all stakeholders to make this year’s observance a turning point.

He called for stronger collaborations among partners, better policies and commensurate resources even as he urged the media to help spread the message of safety and health at work.

The MD asserted that a safe worker is a productive worker and a healthy workplace, a prosperous nation.

The NSITF has lined up week-long activities to commemorate the day.

Among these is a roadshow in Abuja, Monday, sequel to the press briefing, to sensitize the public on safety and health at work.

