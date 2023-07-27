First Lady promises cooperation with UN agencies in Nigeria

828 828

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has expressed her readiness to partner with the United Nations and its sister agencies to address various areas of concern, including role of women in public life, increased participation in economy, ending gender based violence, child labour and scourge of out school children.

Tinubu spoke when the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, visited her.

Schmale, who visited Senator Tinubu with his team at the State House, Abuja, promised on behalf of his organisation to collaborate with the office of the First Lady knowing her antecedents, especially in the areas of women and children.

He said the UN is aware of President Bola Tinubu’s stand on improving on the economic situation in the country and the UN is in support of this.

READ ALSO:

NYSC cautions youth corps members against improper dressing

Breaking: Gbajabiamila delivers Ministerial list to Akpabio inside Chamber

He said: “One issue is the role of women in public life and we are very keen on it as you.

“We offer our support significantly in increasing the number of women in public life in Nigeria.

“Secondly, it is our understanding that the president has made the economy an important stone, again we know that women play a key role in the economy considering food and security as a national emergency.

“We are ready to explore what more we can do to support the government and your excellence in increasing the role of women in the economy and revitalising the economy.”

Schmale further said that the UN would support the First Lady in ensuring that issues like polio, out-of-school children, child labor and violent against women are brought to the minimal level.

He added: “The third issue is violence.

“Former president Muhammadu Buhari had three years ago declared violence against women and children a national emergency.

“Again we are offering support to the UN family in overcoming this emergency.

“Finally, there are issues around children that we think are of particular importance, the issue of school children out of learning environment and the issue of over 15 million children under the age of 14 in child labour in Nigeria obviously needs attention.”

Tinubu in her response said her office is ready to accept the UN offer, adding that all they have stated are areas she remains passionate about and they are of importance to her.

She said her National Programme, Renewed Hope Initiative, is also taking all the issues into cognisance.

She advised women should also stop looking down on themselves but improve on themselves.

She said: “I want more women in the decision making positions like legislative arms because if laws are not changed, this would be the same game continuously.

“However, are the women ready to sacrifice?

“We are the ones that need to stand to help ourselves.

“Education is very vital and I don’t believe that a woman cannot get all that she wants once she is educated, but our focus on education is for all both boys and girls and even less privileged women.”