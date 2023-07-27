NYSC cautions youth corps members against improper dressing

828 828

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday, cautioned corps members posted to Gombe State against improper dressing.

The scheme’s Director, Northeast Area Office, Ahidjo Yahaya, gave the warning when he visited the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp in Amada community in Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Yahaya while addressing the 2023 Batch ‘B’ Stream I corps members said he was at the camp to interact with them as well as the camp officials.

He said that corps members had a duty to always be good ambassadors within and outside the camp while ensuring that they serve as role models to youths and children living in their host communities.

“Today, I want to give a stern warning on improper use of the NYSC uniform; as corps members groomed and fully equipped for nation-building, you must be an example for the younger ones in the society.

“Whether on camp or at your various places of primary assignment, you must dress decently.“ he said.

Yahaya said the warning was to guard against any attempts by corps members to engage in activities that could bring sanctions to them.

He said that anyone caught violating the scheme’s dress code or breaking the NYSC rules would be sanctioned.

“I advise you all to be disciplined in your conduct, embrace dignity of labour, adhere strictly to instructions while avoiding all forms of vices,” he said.

He commended the corps members for their good conduct so far while on camp and implored them to sustain the behaviour when posted to communities for their primary assignments.