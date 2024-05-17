Nigerian Idol Season 9: City Choir leaves ICM buzzing with curtain raiser performance

On Saturday, visitors at the Ikeja City Mall converged in awe and admiration as popular choral group, City Choir, captured their attention with two unforgettable classic renditions to signal the imminent premiere of the Season 9 of Nigeria’s biggest music reality show: Nigerian Idol.

The audiences were drawn from their respective hangout spots at the mall to the centre of attraction when the classical choir embarked on an entertaining procession with a sonorous rendition of the famous track by The Tokens: “The Lion Sleeps Tonight.”

After that, the choristers ushered their impromptu audiences into another realm of dexterous melody when they switched to performing the evergreen track by John Groban: “You Raise Me Up.”

Steeped in admiration and high emotions, the audience joined to sing along, while recording the memorable event on their phones.

At the height of bewilderment, as questions started to linger among the audience in a bid to ascertain the rationale for the performance, the City Choir ungirded their inner vests, which revealed the sponsor of the iconic experience: DStv and GOtv, the organisers of the ninth edition of the Nigerian Idol.

The performance offered a sneak peek into what the audience can expect from the Nigerian Idol Season 9, themed: “#DareToDream.”

Viewers can brace up for a combination of charismatic stage performances, vocal dexterity, showmanship, collaboration and many more, as the battle to emerge the next music idol begins on April 21.

Viewers can also expect a fresh dynamic from the judges’ standpoint as the dynamic trio of Omawumi, 9ice and RicHassani will bring their expertise and personality to the show!

Are you ready to see exciting music talents turn their dreams into reality?

Don’t miss out on any moment!

Tune in to Africa Magic Showcase (DStv ch 151 and GOtv ch 12) and Africa Magic Family (DStv ch 154 and GOtv ch 7) every weekend starting from April 21 to enjoy each episode of the Nigerian Idol Season 9.

