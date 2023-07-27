Gov. Radda approves N2.7b for construction of 75 secondary schools

828 828

The Katsina State Governor, Malam Dikko Radda, has approved N2.7 billion as part-payment for the construction of 75 new junior and senior secondary schools in the state.

This was revealed in a statement by Malam Ibrahim Kalau, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, on Wednesday.

The statement disclosed that the N2.7 billion represented only 20 per cent of the total amount to be paid to the contractors handling the construction projects.

Kalau said the approval of the fund was to fulfill one of the campaign pledges of the governor.

He said: “Radda has approved the release of ₦2,737,603 billion for the construction of 75 junior and secondary schools across all the 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Katsina State.

“He authorised the contractors to complete the entire project within 12 months.

“Without a doubt, this capital project will significantly boost education in Katsina State.”