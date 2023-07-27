Court remands unemployed man for allegedly robbing pedestrians

828 828

A Magistrates’ Court in Ikeja, Lagos State, on Thursday ordered that an unemployed man, Nasiru Mohammed be remanded in a Nigerian Correctional Service facility in Kirikiri for allegedly robbing five pedestrians of their belongings.

The police charged Mohammed who resides in Orile Agege, Lagos with conspiracy and robbery.

Magistrate O. A. Odubayo did not take the plea of Mohammed for want in jurisdiction.

Odubayo adjourned the case until Aug. 10 for legal advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Clara Olagbayi told the court that Mohammed committed the offence around the AP Filling Station, Agege, Lagos.

Olagbayi said Mohammed and some others, at large, robbed five pedestrians of their mobile phones worth N312,0000.

He also said that Mohammed and his accomplice stole N14,500 cash from the pedestrians.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297 and 299 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 201