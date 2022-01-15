Filling station attendant docked for allegedly stealing N787,000

A filling station attendant, Tiser Vitalis-Saater, has been docked in an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing of N787,300 belonging to his employer.

The police charged the defendant, whose address was not given, with two counts of felony and theft on Friday.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Zedekiah Orogbemi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on December 17, 2021 around 10am at Jack Associates Petrol Station, Ayeka, Okitipupa in Okitipupa Magisterial District.

He said that the defendant stole the amount, which was realised from sale of petrol.

Orogbemi said the offence is punishable under the provisions of sections 516 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500,000 and two sureties in like sums.

Ojuola ordered that the sureties must also show and present evidence of two years tax payment made to the Ondo State Government.

The Chief Magistrates adjourned the case until January 28 for further hearing of the case.