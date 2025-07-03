Alleged Murder: Police speak on linkage to ritual, organ harvesting

The Enugu State Police Command has reacted to an online report alleging that the woman reportedly murdered in a hotel in Nsukka, Enugu State had her vital organs harvested for ritual purposes.

The command’s Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Daniel Ndukwe, spoke in a statement issued in Enugu and made available to newsmen on Tuesday.

According to him, the report is false, misleading, and capable of inciting unnecessary panic.

He stated: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the remains of the deceased were found intact, without any indication of mutilation or organ harvesting, as widely speculated.

“Evidence suggests she may have been strangled, as her body was discovered with bloodstains around her mouth and a swollen neck.

“On June 14, the victim, accompanied by a male suspect, checked into a hotel on Obukpa Road, Nsukka.

“The suspect, whose true identity and contact details are yet to be ascertained, reportedly checked out the following morning, claiming the woman had already left.

Also Read:

“However, her lifeless body was later found in the hotel room, taken to the hospital, where she was confirmed dead, and then deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.”

The Police Public Relations Officer added that the Command’s Commissioner, CP Mamman Giwa, had directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to intensify efforts to trace and arrest the fleeing suspect and ensure that justice was served.

Ndukwe explained that the commissioner also warned individuals and the media “spreading unfounded and sensational narratives to desist from such.

“These unfounded and sensational narratives only serve to mislead the public and undermine ongoing investigations.”

Post Views: 17