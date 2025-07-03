NSCDC nabs seven suspects over manhole cover, solar panel theft

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) command in Kano State has apprehended seven persons over suspected theft of manhole metal covers at the Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano.

The Spokesman of the Command, SC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday in Kano.

Idris-Abdullahi said that the suspects were apprehended by NSCDC personnel deployed to the airport’s anti-vandalism unit

“The suspects and their collaborators were apprehended through diligent investigation and resilience by NSCDC personnel at the airport,” he said.

The NSCDC spokesman further stated that 10 manhole covers and one Mercedes Benz car were recovered from the suspects.

In another development, Idris-Abdullahi said that the corps had apprehended two persons over alleged theft of four solar panels at the Kanawa Economic City.

He said that during interrogation, the suspects confessed to have committed the crime.

The NSCDC official said that the suspects would be charged to court at the completion of investigations.

