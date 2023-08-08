England players console Nigeria goalkeeper, block cameraman from filming her

England’s victorious Lionesses halted their celebrations early to console Nigeria’s goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie after scraping into the quarter-finals of the Women’s World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman’s European champions were second best for much of Monday’s contest, with Nigeria racking up 20 shots on goal and hitting the woodwork three times across 120 minutes of dramatic action.

England were also forced to play extra-time with a numerical disadvantage after Lauren James was sent off in the 87th minute.

The Chelsea attacker, who had been so effective in the group stages, was a peripheral figure in the last-16 clash as England struggled going forward – and eventually her frustrations got the better of her.

After a coming together with Michelle Alozie, James stamped her foot into the defender’s back while she was lying on the ground and the referee was forced to brandish a red card after consulting VAR.

England’s rearguard dug in superbly in extra-time to force a penalty shootout, though it got off to the worst possible start when the usually nerveless Georgia Stanway dragged her effort wide.

But Nigeria also missed their first – and second – spot-kicks as Beth England, Rachel Daly and Alex Greenwood all netted for the Lionesses.

That ultimately left Chloe Kelly with the opportunity to seal England’s progress to the quarter-finals – where they will face either Colombia or Jamaica – and she did exactly that with a bullet penalty that flew into the top corner.

She was immediately mobbed by her teammates, but broke away from the celebrations when she spotted Nnadozie in tears on the goal-line.

The Nigerian had actually guessed the right way for Kelly’s penalty but it was simply too good, with Nnadozie staying on the deck in tears after her side threw away a golden opportunity to knock out one of the tournament favourites.

Kelly and Greenwood both consoled Nnadozie as did backup goalkeeper Hannah Hampton, helping the devastated shot-stopper, who plays for French side Paris FC, back to her feet.

A cameraman tried to interrupt the scenes and film Nnadozie’s heartbroken reaction, but Kelly held out her arm and gestured for the cameraman to go away.

England can count themselves a little fortunate to have survived Monday’s clash and were very nearly on the end of the latest giant-killing Down Under, with the likes of Germany, Canada and reigning champions United States of America all having crashed out already.

Speaking about England’s win, Kelly told BBC Sport: “It’s amazing, anything that’s thrown at us we show what we’re capable of.

“We dig deep as a group and we believe in our ability.

“We believe in what we’re told to do.

“We’ve been practicing a lot and it’s working.

“(Before the penalty) For me, I’m thinking going to score.

“Once I win that mental battle I’m good.

“It’s the team.

“This team is special.

“We did it in the Euros, we did it in the Finalissima, we keep pushing forward and there’s more to come from this team.”