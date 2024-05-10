UBA lists benefits of upgraded mobile app

Africa’s global bank, United Bank for Africa Plc, has upgraded and enhanced its mobile banking application, with exciting new features designed to empower its customers with increased control, convenience, and ease in conducting their transactions.

With this, customers are now armed with more tools to carry out transactions with ease from the comfort of their phones.

As such, they do not have to visit any branch or leave their comfort zones.

Research has shown that overtime, disputed transactions have been one of the major challenges which makes customers flock to the banking hall despite having digital apps.

UBA has introduced the Transaction Dispute Menu feature on the mobile app to address this.

The menu allows customers to report any failed transactions from the Mobile App’s home page.

Customers can also carry out other self-service features like Block Card, Block Account, Check transaction status, and more.

Another interesting upgrade is that UBA customers now have Extended Transaction History in their mobile app, where they can easily view and access up to six months of their transaction history.

This aids better financial tracking, facilitates informed decisions about their spending habits and budgeting.

UBA’s Group Head Retail and Digital Banking, Shamsideen Fashola, said the upgrade of the mobile banking app emphasises the bank’s commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that align with the evolving needs of its customers.

Fashola said: “Our goal is to ensure that banking with UBA remains seamless, secure, and intuitive, and these new features represent a significant step in achieving that objective.

“By placing greater control and flexibility in the hands of our customers, we are empowering them to bank on their own terms, anytime, anywhere.”

In response to user feedback and technological advancements, UBA has also implemented an Enhanced PIN Pad, with size adjustments tailored specifically for smart phones.

This improvement ensures a smoother and more user-friendly experience for customers accessing banking services on various device types, enhancing inclusivity and accessibility across board.

Additionally, the upgraded mobile app prioritises security with the introduction of increased security measures, adding an extra layer of protection to their financial transactions.

Other new features include extension of Mobile App services for specialised services such as an airline ticket.

UBA’s Head, Digital Banking, Olukayode Olubiyi, expressed the bank’s excitement to introduce these enhancements to its mobile banking app, reflecting its ongoing commitment to delivering best-in-class digital solutions to customers.

Olubiyi explained: “By extending the transaction history window, enhancing the PIN pad for smartphone users, bolstering security measures and the additional features, we are empowering our customers to take greater control of their financial journeys.

“These upgrades underscore our dedication to providing a seamless and secure banking experience that exceeds customer expectations.”

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution with strong presence in four continents, offering banking services to more than 25 million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points in 20 African countries.

With presence in New York, London, Paris and Dubai, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail, commercial and corporate banking, innovative cross-border payments and remittances, trade finance and ancillary banking services.