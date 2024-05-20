Junior Pope: Peter Obi visits family + Photos

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections in Nigeria, Peter Obi, has visited the family of late Nollywood actor, John Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope.

The former two-term Anambra State Governor visited the family after he was buried in his hometown, Ukehe, Enugu State.

Obi, who shared photographs of the visit on his X handle, wrote: “After my engagements in Kenya yesterday, I arrived in Enugu State this morning to pay my last respects to the late Nollywood Star, John Obumneme Odonwodo, Junior Pope, in his hometown, Ukehe, and also to personally and sincerely condole with his family.

“We condole also with his colleagues in the Nollywood creative family.

“We pray God to comfort his entire family and grant them, and all of us who mourn him, the fortitude to bear his very sad irreplaceable loss.

“May God grant him eternal rest in heaven.”