Mohbah: Why he rejected his son, his hair was shaved before I saw his corpse — Father

Joseph Aloba, the father of late Nigerian singer, Illerioluwa Aloba, professionally known as Mohbad, said his son rejected Liam, the only fruit of the union between him and his wife, Omowunmi.
Aloba spoke in an interview he granted on a live programme on a social media handle, which went viral on Saturday.
Aloba, who spoke largely in Yoruba, also said he was at a loss as to why his son’s head was shaved before he got there after his death.
“They shaved my late son’s hair before I got to his house.
“People saying my son didn’t reject Liam are lying.
“He said he only slept with Wunmi once and she brought pregnancy after their first sex.”