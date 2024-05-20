Tinubu condoles with Iran over death of President Raisi, others in helicopter crash

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, has extended his condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the passing of President Ebrahim Raisi; Iranian foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other officials in a helicopter crash.

President Tinubu expresses profound grief over this disturbing tragedy, and describes President Raisi as a leader who was passionately committed to the development of Iran.

While commiserating with the bereaved families, President Tinubu, in a statement signed by his spokesman, Chief Njuri Ngelale, prays for the continuous peace, stability, and prosperity of the Iranian nation.

“On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President assures the Islamic Republic of Nigeria’s support and prayers in this moment of grief,” the statement added.

Earlier, Eagle Online reports that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, along with the country’s foreign minister and several others, were confirmed dead on Monday after their helicopter crashed into a mountainous area in Iran’s northwest.

Subsequently, Iran announced five days of mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, made the announcement in an official statement

“I announce five days of public mourning and offer my condolences to the dear people of Iran,” said Khamenei.