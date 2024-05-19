Breaking: Man City are champions again, Arsenal second, Luton relegated + Final table

Manchester City are champions again of the English Premier League.

Following their 3-1 crushing of West Ham, City maintained the lead of the league table on the last day of the premiership.

Arsenal, which tried catching up with City on the last day hoping for magic at Etihad Stadium, ended up in second place despite beating Everton 2-1.

Despite the loss of the league shield, Coach Mikel Arteta received all possible ovation from the Gunners fans.

Arteta told the fans: “All this is happening because you started believing, you started to be patient and started to understand what we tried to do. All the credit has to go to the players and the staff.

“Don’t be sad. We want much more than that and we’re going to get it.”

Manchester City with the victory thus won a record fourth consecutive Premier League title.

Luton have been relegated to the Championship after falling 2-4 to Fulham.

In one of the last match day matches, Liverpool sanctioned Wolves 2-0.

The scenes at Anfield were emotional as Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk embraced his manager, Jurgen Klopp.

Tottenham beat Sheffield United and earned an Europa League spot

Caicedo scores from halfway line as Chelsea also secured a place in Europe.

Newcastle and Manchester United also recorded wins on the last match day.

Forest beat Burnley thanks to a Wood double, while a Mateta treble helped Palace in thrashing Aston Villa.

With the way the league ended, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa will play in the Champions League, while Tottenham Hotspur will be in the Europa League.

If Manchester City win the FA Cup final, then Chelsea will be in the Europa League and Newcastle will be in the Conference League.

But if Manchester United win the FA Cup, then the Red Devils will be in the Europa League, Chelsea will be in the Conference League and Newcastle miss out entirely.