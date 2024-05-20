Sean Diddy apologises for attacking ex-girlfriend

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has apologised for attacking his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura.
The attack by Combs became public knowledge following CCTV footage of the attack in a hotel obtained by CNN.
On Sunday, the 54-year-old rapper took to Instagram to apologise.
Combs said in a video message: “It’s difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you have to.
“I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses.
“My behaviour in that video is inexcusable.
“I take full responsibility for my actions; I’m disgusted by what I did.
“I sought professional help, went to therapy and rehab, and asked God for mercy and grace.
“I’m committed to being a better man every day.
“I’m not asking for forgiveness; I’m truly sorry.”