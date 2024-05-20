UBA: Why our 75th anniversary is dear to us — GDMD

The Group Deputy Managing Director of the United Bank for Africa Plc, Muyiwa Akinyemi, has explained why the 75th anniversary of the global financial house is dear to it.

Akinyemi offered the explanation at a Global Press Conference on Tuesday in Lagos to kickstart the 75th Anniversary.

The bank, which was founded in 1949, plans to celebrate the landmark anniversary with one-year activities.

The DMD said the 75th year of the existence of the bank was dear to the management and staff “as it not only marks our longevity but also signifies our journey from inception as a small corner financial services provider, to becoming the leading financial institution in Africa and beyond.

“As you know, UBA operates in 20 African countries and in France, US, UK and UAE and over the past 75 years, we have exemplified stability, reliability, and excellence in banking, achieving numerous milestones and positively impacting the communities we serve.

“Our financial strength and resilience has been key to our success, even amidst economic challenges.

“Our robust performance, especially in the past year, underscores our sound strategies and operational excellence.

“I am sure everyone in this room will agree with me that UBA remains an attractive investment opportunity – especially going by the significant interest and activities in our share prices in the last couple of months.

“Because of this, we are confidently navigating the ongoing recapitalisation drive set by the Central Bank of Nigeria, and will achieve and surpass this in no time.”

On the plan for the future, Akinyemi said innovation and digital transformation will be at the heart of it.

He said: “At UBA, innovation and digital transformation are at the heart of our future growth.

“We are committed to offering cutting-edge products and services that enhance customer experience, solidifying our position as a forward-thinking institution.

“Additionally, our intentional commitment to corporate social responsibility has made significant impact across Africa through initiatives in education, healthcare, and environmental sustainability.”

The GDMD said UBA looks forward to another 75 years of impacting people, businesses and communities across the globe, adding: “Together, we will continue to uphold our core values of Excellence, Enterprise, and Execution, driving sustainable growth and success.”