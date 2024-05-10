JUST IN:  Tinubu confers GCON on Awujale as he celebrates 90th birthday

In a significant event, President Bola Tinubu has conferred the second highest national honour of Grand Commander of Order of Nigeria (GCON) on the Awujale and paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, for his immeasurable and invaluable contributions to national development.

Tinubu who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, gave the honour on Friday during the 90th birthday celebration of the paramount ruler held at the Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

Similarly, Tinubu also announced that the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos has been directed to take over the management of Oba Sikiru Adetona School of Governance which the monarch bequeathed to the university.

The President described Awujale as an extraordinary royal father and hero of Nigeria democracy who is adored all over the country for his sincerity of purpose and courage in the face of any adversity threatening national development.

More details coming…