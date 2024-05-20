Stanbic IBTC to host seventh edition of its Youth Leadership Series

Stanbic IBTC Holdings, a leading financial services group committed to fostering growth and innovation in Nigeria’s economic landscape has unveiled plans for its much-anticipated annual event, the Youth Leadership Series (YLS).

Now in its seventh year running, the YLS serves as a beacon of inspiration and empowerment for the nation’s youth, offering invaluable insights and strategies for personal and professional success.

Scheduled for 22 May 2024, at the prestigious Multipurpose Hall of the University of Lagos, the YLS will bring together a diverse array of young professionals, students, entrepreneurs, and career-driven individuals eager to glean wisdom from a panel of esteemed speakers. With the theme “The Growth Code: Unlocking the secrets and strategies to personal and professional success,” the event promises to delve deep into the core principles that drive growth and achievement in today’s dynamic world.

Dr Demola Sogunle, Chief Executive of Stanbic IBTC Holdings, will deliver the keynote address, drawing from his three-decade-long career in the financial services industry to inspire the next generation of leaders. Alongside Dr Sogunle, the event will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers, including award-winning Nigerian actress Bisola Aiyeola, renowned digital content creator Salem King, founder of The Dew Centre Omon Anenih, and youth development advocate Oyinkansola Oni.

Also Read:

The YLS 2024 will consist of two-panel sessions designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and practical strategies for success. The first session, titled “Hacking the growth code in your chosen career,” will explore innovative approaches to career advancement. In contrast, the second session, “The catalyst to running a successful business in the current business terrain,” will offer invaluable advice for aspiring entrepreneurs navigating today’s competitive landscape.

In addition to the enlightening panel discussions, attendees can look forward to a captivating performance by Phillip Kayode Moses, popularly known as Pheelz, a prominent Nigerian record producer, singer, and songwriter. The event promises to be a unique blend of inspiration, education, and entertainment, offering attendees the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals and forge meaningful connections.

As Nigeria’s youth continue to chart their paths in an ever-evolving global economy, initiatives like the Youth Leadership Series play a crucial role in equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to thrive. Stanbic IBTC Holdings remains steadfast in its commitment to nurturing the next generation of leaders and driving positive change in Nigerian society.