Reps warn cement manufacturers against shunning invitation

The House of Representatives has warned the Cement Manufacturers Association of Nigeria against refusing to honour its invitation over arbitrary increase in the price of cement.

Gaza Gbwefi, the Chairman, House Joint Committee on the Arbitrary Increase in the Price of Cement, said this in Abuja on Monday.

He said the association should desist from using frivolous court injunctions to interfere with the ongoing investigation on the arbitrary increase in the price of cement in the country.

He said the persistent absence of the cement manufacturers after being summoned twice was an affront to the powers of the National Assembly.

Gaza lambasted representatives of the CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Boladale Adeyinka for not doing enough to protect the consumers of cement in line with the agency’s establishment Act.

He also asked the agency to go back and rework and represent the four paged document submitted to the house on the investigations of cement price increase.

Prof. Sadiq Abubakar, the President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), said the arbitrary hike in cement price was directly responsible for the increasing cases of building collapse in the country.

He said the increase was responsible for lowering the quality of infrastructure in the country.

“You will agree with me that one of the key culprits of building collapse is the hike in cement price.”