UBA high in infrastructure investment across Africa — GMD

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of United Bank for Africa Plc, Oliver Alawuba, has said that the global financial power house was high in investing in infrastructure in countries where it operates in Africa.

Alawuba said this at a global press conference to commence the bank’s 75th anniversary celebration in Lagos on Monday.

At the press conference at the Tony Elumelu Amphitheatre at the UBA House, Marina, Lagos State, the GMD explained that the bank makes it a priority to invest in infrastructure in all countries where it has presence.

The Eagle Online is reporting that UBA has its presence in 20 African countries and four global financial nerve centres: New York, United States of America; London, United Kingdom; Paris, France; and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Alawuba, who oversaw UBA Ghana at some point, said there is no country where the bank has not invested in infrastructure.

He cited the example of Cameroon, where the bank partnered with the country when it hosted the Africa Cup of Nations.

For the tournament, UBA saw to the upgrading of the stadium in Yaounde, the country’s capital.

He said the plan of UBA is to empower citizens across the continent, especially through its Corporate Social Responsibility platform.

For the 75th anniversary, Alawuba revealed that the bank will undertake a lot of CSR projects and a promo for its loyal customers.

