Tinubu mourns former First Bank Chairman

President Bola Tinubu has extended his deepest sympathies to the family of late Prince Ajibola Alarape Afonja, who passed away at the age of 82.

Prince Afonja was a business colossus who had served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of First Bank.

He was also the Minister of Labour and Productivity under the Interim National Government of Chief Ernest Shonekan in 1993.

The statesman had also served the nation in many other capacities, applying his gift of knowledge and experience to the development of the country, while extending his means and essence to several philanthropic pursuits.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Monday said: “President Tinubu commiserates with the Afonja family, the government, and the people of Oyo State over this immense loss and prays to God Almighty to grant the departed eternal rest.”