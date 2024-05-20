Erotic Monday Night: Naughty sex, by Tiwa Says

It’s a woman thing. Sometimes we just want to get on the nerves of our partner by arguing about pointless things, getting upset over trivial matters and generally just whining, mainly to get attention and sometimes for sexual arousal. The sex is different when emotions are high.

So I was having one of those boring weekends with everything just normal. I don’t like normal. It irks me. And I decided to spice things up a little bit.

I had Rotimi over at my place and we were watching a movie. I commented on the lead actor and he countered it, which got me started. I started to nag and complain and Rotimi got angry. We were going back and forth, arguing about unimportant things.

All of a sudden he lifted me and carried me to the room, he held my hands down by my side, lifted my dress, I wasn’t wearing any underwear, so it made things easy for him. He didn’t kiss me or caress me, but I was already wet. He slid into me slowly but as soon as he got in, he started to pump and pound me hard.

His thrusts were fast and hard. He said: “You have been a naughty girl. You need to be punished.”

“Punish me, daddy,” I moaned.

He put his mouth on my breasts and sucked hard. I loved it. “Spank me, daddy,” I moaned. He spanked me hard on my butt, but I did not feel the pain. Instead, I moaned loudly and asked him to spank me harder.

When I was able to reach for his mouth, I kissed him deeply and stuck my tongue in his mouth. We had a little tongue play as we exchanged saliva. It was nasty. Yeah. And sweet.

We were both sweating at this point. He had released me so I was able to grab his ass while he fucked me. I even poked my little finger in his butt hole. He moaned. It was heaven. This was just the flavour I needed.

I gave him soft bites on his shoulders and neck and when I was about to come, I held him tight. He also came just at that moment.

When we eventually caught our breath, we started to laugh. I creamed so much, his dick changed colour.

It’s not every time you should have soft sweet sex. Sometimes turn up the heat. Have some rough sex. It’s fun.

