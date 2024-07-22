Erotic Monday Night: Sex at a lounge, by Tiwa Says

If you live in Lagos, you need to find activities that will help you unwind. There are a lot of places to go and things to do in Lagos. Just find your crowd and have fun.

Life is hard as it is and depression is on the rise. Don’t lock yourself up in the room and expect fun to come to you.

You shouldn’t always wait for someone to take you out or invite you to someplace. Take yourself out, meet people, and unwind, you need it.

I’m guilty of this. I get invited out, but not enough. So, I decided to go to a Sip and Paint event I was invited to. I got there right on time but the event started almost an hour later.

It was a fun event, I met some new people, but I also met an old friend. It took me down memory lane.

I met James at a masked party and we ended up spending the night and the following day together. We tried to keep in touch afterward, but lost contact when he traveled out of the country. Providence brought us together again.

While the game session was going on, I saw James go in the direction of the restroom, then he sent me a text to meet him there. I smiled and followed him a full minute after so it won’t be obvious.

It was the same entrance to get to the male and female toilets. James pulled me in as soon as I got there. He kissed me and squeezed my bum. I put my hands around his neck and sucked on his tongue. His hands were all over me, but there was no time for foreplay. I pulled up my skimpy dress and slid my panties to the side so he could penetrate me.

James put his dick in me and an: “Oh,” escaped my lips. I had forgotten how long his sugar stick was. I could feel it deep in me.

As I held on to the toilet wall for support, he rammed his dick deeper into me. Just as he was cumming, we heard someone get into the other toilet. We cleaned up and went back to the gathering. I didn’t cum, but it was fun.

When the event was over, we went back to my flat. We both started to get out of our clothes from the door. James grabbed my breasts like his life depended on it.

As he sucked on them, I stroked his penis. He was hard as rock and ready for action, but I wanted more foreplay. I dragged him to the couch and opened my legs wide. He stuck two fingers in and finger fucked me. My juice dripped on his fingers. He removed his fingers and put it in my mouth. I licked them. He then kissed me.

He didn’t stop there. He used his tongue to lick my neck and ears. At this point, I was super wet so I guided his dick into my honey pot. I put my boobs to his mouth so as he fucked me, he also sucked on my boobs.

It was one of the sweetest missionary styles I’ve had lately. Needless to say, my orgasm was super intense. My body was vibrating even after I had come. James came after I had.

Later, we lay in each other’s arms and gisted. I was glad to have met him again. And this time, I wasn’t going to let go.

