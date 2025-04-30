Former Military Governor Paul Omu dies at 84

Adenle Ahmed Abiola

Major General Paul Ufuoma Omu (Rtd), former Military Governor of the defunct South-Eastern State and former President General of the Isoko Development Union (IDU), has died at the age of 84.

His passing was confirmed in a statement released by his family and signed by Oghenekome Ufuoma Omu.

“With gratitude to God for a life of distinguished service and accomplishments, the family of General Paul Ufuoma Omu (Rtd), of Igbide, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, announces his passing on April 29, 2025, at the age of 84,” the statement read.

Born on July 1, 1940, in Oteri, Igbide Kingdom, in Isoko South of Delta State, General Omu hailed from a humble background.

He was described as a family man, patriot, statesman, and a dedicated community leader whose life was marked by decades of committed service to Nigeria and the Isoko Nation.

A highly decorated military officer, General Omu served in numerous strategic command and administrative roles in the Nigerian Army.

He was appointed Military Governor of the South-Eastern State—comprising present-day Cross River and Akwa Ibom States—from July 1975 to July 1978.

His administration was noted for foundational infrastructure projects and reform policies that supported regional development.

In 1985, he was appointed Commander of the Command and Staff College and also served as a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council, then Nigeria’s highest decision-making body.

In a notable contribution to Nigeria’s democratic transition, General Omu was appointed Chairman of the Constitutional Conference Commission in 1994, where he played a key role in shaping constitutional discourse ahead of the country’s return to civilian rule.

In 2009, he was named Chairman of the Governing Board of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) by President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Beyond his military and political achievements, General Omu was deeply committed to the development of his community.

As President of the Isoko Development Union from 2014 to 2015, he advocated for unity, education, and economic empowerment across the Isoko Nation.

His leadership was marked by diplomacy, vision, and a deep commitment to the people he served.

He is survived by his wife, Senator Chief (Mrs) Stella Omu, six children, siblings, numerous grandchildren, and a nation grateful for his service.

Details of funeral arrangements will be announced by the family in due course.

