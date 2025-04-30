Oyebanji hails Ekiti APC leaders for endorsing his second term

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has lauded the leaders and stakeholders in Ekiti North Senatorial District for their confidence in him and for endorsing him for a second term in office.

Oyebanji spoke at Ido Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti North Senatorial District, on Tuesday evening during special meeting of the APC stakeholders, where they unanimously expressed support for a second term for Oyebanji and the deputy governor, Mrs Monisade Afuye.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters and Inter-party Affairs, Chief Jide Awe, the governor described the APC Ekiti North endorsement and confidence in his leadership as “a humble reminder of the collective responsibility to serve the people of the state.”

He assured the teeming gathering, saying, “Our government remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

“Every decision and project undertaken by this government has been guided by the overreaching goal of improving the quality of life for all citizens.”

Recall that the leaders of Southern and Central senatorial districts had earlier in January February respectively unanimously endorsed the governor and his deputy for a second term.

The APC North Senatorial District leaders and party members cited Oyebanji administration’s achievement in infrastructure, education, healthcare, human capital development as well as the governor’s inclusive style of governance as reasons for their decision.

Among dignitaries at the event are Senator Cyril Fasuyi, (North Senatorial District), House of Representative members Akinlayo Kolawole and Hon Akin Rotimi; the Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye; Ekiti APC Chairman, Sola Elesin and as well former and serving members of the state and National Assembly.

In his address, Fasuyi applauded Oyebanji for his outstanding leadership and dedication to grassroots development.

According to him, the governor had touched every local government in the Ekiti North Senatorial District with transformative projects having directly impacted the lives of the people.

The National Assembly member said that Oyebanji had fulfilled all his electoral promises to Ekiti people in all areas including infrastructure, education, healthcare, agriculture, governance, and social development.

He said, “Because the governor has done well, he has over performed and we have all seen him, this is the first time we are having this kind of a thing where all political parties will endorse a sitting governor.

“He has delivered on all the six pillars of his administration and Ekiti North has felt his presence, we have felt his impact in all the five local governments in Ekiti North and a good turn deserves another.

“So, I Senator Cyril Fasuyi, representing the good people of Ekiti North move a motion today for the endorsement of Governor Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji and his Deputy, Chief (Mrs) Monisade Afuye to continue and contest for second term from 2026 to 2030.”

The Chairman of Ekiti North Progressive Leader’s Forum, Chief Alaba Abejide, said that Oyebanji had ensured that the benefits of governance were felt at the grassroots level hence their belief that the path to sustain growth and good governance in the state lies in his re-election.

The Speaker, Ekiti State House of Assembly, Adeoye Aribasoye, lauded the governor for his exceptional leadership and the tangible development his administration had brought to every corner of the state.

