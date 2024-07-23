Why should FG take over refinery built by private individual?, by Olisa Agbakoba

The proposal for the Federal Government to acquire Dangote’s refinery raises significant considerations. It is disturbing that the government would seek to take over a privately constructed facility after years of neglecting its own refineries. While Prof. Itse Sagay (SAN) contends that such action is permissible under the Constitution and suggests fair compensation for the owner, I believe that we can find a constructive solution to the issue surrounding the Dangote Refinery.

Instead of considering the takeover of @AlikoDangote’s refinery, the government should prioritise the long-overdue repairs and upgrades of its own refineries.

By doing so, the government can contribute to creating a more robust and self-sufficient infrastructure that serves the needs of the Nigerian people.

But why take over what a private individual built? Why can’t the FG fix its refineries all these years? Why allow an efficient businessman to hold you to ransom when there is a very simple alternative. The simple alternative for us all is this – let Nigeria work. Let there be light. Let there be food. Let there be water. Let there be jobs. Let there be money, schools, health care, roads etc. This is how to render Dangote irrelevant and not as Suggested by taking over another man’s sweat even if the sweat is to cheat us. Let the FG do its own refineries and bluff Dangote.

. Dr. Agbakoba is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

