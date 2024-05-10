When Femi Adesina came calling, by Uboho Bassey

Femi Adesina. Aso Rock. The first is a human being – an esteemed journalist. The second is by description: a neoclassical and palladian architectural wonder – where the power of governance flows from. Both have interesting histories. Adesina, stayed in Aso Rock for eight years and exercised the powers of his office maximally.

Located in the Three Arms Zone, Abuja, Aso Rock is a sprawling estate of labyrinthine corridors and opulent chambers.

Also called State House, The Villa, or The Palace, Aso Rock is said to be the most protected Presidential State House in Africa, a political theatre; the microcosm of a nation’s hopes and dreams.

Claimed to be ultra-captivating in beauty, Aso Rock is where power, politics, and prestige converge in a mesmerizing dance of intrigue and intricate power play. Nestled amidst the lush greenery of Nigeria’s capital, this magnificent residence serves as the epicentre of political power, shrouded in a tapestry of secrets and whispered ambitions.

For Mr. Adesina, a pastor, an author, a traditional title holder, and of course a prized editor, Aso Rock is where power resides. It is both a weapon and a burden. Here, the stakes are as high as the aspirations that dwell within its walls.

It took a mere phone call, and fate led him into the heart of The Villa, where he braced himself for a journey into the world of intrigue and intricate power play. It is here that the fate of a nation hangs in a balance; and the pursuit of power knows no bounds.

Let’s go back to the beginning. The Uyo Book Club, on Saturday April 27, hosted as Special Guest: Mr. Femi Adesina, former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, at its monthly gathering at Watbridge Hotel, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The event, held in the Shakespeare Hall of the premium hotel, drew an overwhelming turnout of participants including the regular members of the book club. The special guest of honour, Obong Umana Okon Umana, was unavoidably absent, but ably represented by Chief Okon Iyanam. Patron and host, Senator Ekong Sampson. was also present.

Dr. Udeme Nana, a teacher and founder of Uyo Book Club was at his usual best, and in his welcoming remarks, set the tone for a most exhilarating and engaging evening.

Adesina was accompanied by his vibrant-looking wife; and Mrs. Adenike Taiwo, her twin sister, Mrs. Ikon (yes, married in Mbioto, Akwa Ibom); and other family members.

The roll call included Mr. Nsikak Essien, former editor of the defunct National Concord newspaper; Mr. Anietie Usen, an author, journalist and Senior Special Adviser on Media to Governor Umo Eno; Dr. Martin Akpan; Mrs. Ekaette Umoh, Director General, Ibom Leadership Entrepreneurial Development Center; Dr. Nestor Udoh; several indigenous authors; members of the book club; journalists; students; affiliates of the media, and others.

On the spotlight was the Book of the Month: “Working with Buhari – Reflections of A Special Adviser, Media and Publicity (2015 – 2023),” authored by Mr. Adesina.

At 5pm, the special guest, Mr. Adesina, took the centre stage and dissected a few chapters of his book. A peep through the windows showcased the sun casting its golden glow upon the universe, while the walls of Shakespeare Hall bore a witness to the unravelling of the software of governance, that is, the myth behind the personae of President Muhammadu Buhari, viewed by many as aloof and rigid.

Certain revelations came up. For instance, Mr. Adesina’s appointment by Buhari came out of the blues. It was not birthed from a clandestine symphony of lobbying, although it seemed like a reward for loyalty from unfolding years of dedicated support. Adesina is a self-styled Buharist, a coinage orchestrated by the country’s most adept political minds and supporters of President Buhari.

Behind the grand facade of his enviable position, Mr. Adesina hinted that his take home pay was nothing to be celebrated. Portraying a partner who discusses issues with his wife, they both debated on the demerits and merits of the pay and decided it didn’t matter. He disclosed that he was better remunerated as the Managing Director of The Sun newspapers than his pay package in Aso Rock, but that he had no regrets managing “Brand Buhari”.

In the course of his assignment, he traveled to over 103 countries in the duration of the regime, and built tremendous goodwill. Of course, there’s this book, with the Foreword written by President Buhari himself.

On the day of the book launch, the revered General was present. Adesina is the only person that has been able to lure President Buhari out of Daura, Katsina State into Abuja after May 29, 2023. He did that during the launch of the book. He has learned that alliances are forged and shattered, and fortunes rise and fall with the weight of a single word, and the proud imprint of a signature.

During the eight years, Adesina may be said to have navigated the hallowed halls of Aso Rock Villa, and played political chess games with razor-sharp wit and unwavering determination. As is on record, no special adviser on media and publicity has spent eight years with any president in Nigeria until his tenure. He avers no government is perfect but that every decision is a delicate balance of personal ambition, national interest, and the ever-present shadows of human infallibility.

The interlude for questions sent the atmosphere crackling with anticipation as listeners bared their minds on their own perception of the administration, its policies, and the social media frenzy about a president that seemed out-of-touch with the realities of the citizens.

Responding to the questions, Adesina likened perception to the story of six blind men who attempted to describe an elephant. He narrates how rival factions manoeuvred for supremacy, their every move a calculated step towards securing their place in the corridors of power. Asked about the hardware of the years under scrutiny, he said maybe someone else is better equipped to write on that.

In a deft initiative by Dr. Nana to inspire Mr. Adesina to open a Book Club at his home State of Osun, authors in the house rose to the occasion with a rare sense of patriotism, and sacrifice, by supporting the drive to re-ignite the culture of reading by donating their books to the Guest Reader.

As the event inched closer to its end, one could not help but ponder that amidst the labyrinthine corridors and opulent chambers of governance, a deeper narrative always unfolds. Aso Rock Villa is not merely a stage for political actors; it is a microcosm of a nation’s hopes and dreams. It is here that the fate of a nation is decided, where policies are shaped, and where the aspirations of millions find voice.