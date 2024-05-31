Aareonakakanfo Festival: Iba Adams urges promotion of Yoruba culture

The Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has urged Yoruba people all over the world to ensure the promotion and preservation of their culture.

The Yoruba generalissimo described culture and tradition as the true identity of any race, including the Yorubas.

He said the Yoruba race has a very rich culture and tradition that should be preserved for generations yet unborn.

Iba Adams spoke on Tuesday at the maiden edition of the Aareonakakanfo festival, which was held at the playing ground of Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun state.

Addressing the large crowd of enthusiastic members of the Oodua Peoples Congress, who trooped out to witness the epoch-making event, Iba Adams praised the members of the OPC in Ifo LGA for organising the festival.

Also Read:

He promised that the Aareonakakanfo festival will be integrated into the festival calendar of the Olokun Festaval Foundation, starting from 2025.

Expressing his gratitude, Iba Adams said the history of the Aareonakakanfo in the defence and preservation of Yoruba race is as rich as the people.

According to him, all the Aareonakakanfos have at one time or the other stood and fought for the unity and preservation of Yoruba people as a race.

He said: “The Aareonakakanfo is a unique traditional title in Yorubaland.

“Their role is to protect and preserve the integrity and unity of the Yoruba race.

“That is why, if you look at the history of Yorubaland, all the Aareonkakanfos fought bitterly to ensure that no part of Yorubaland was taken over by foreigners.”

Also speaking, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdul Semiu Ogunjobi, the Olorile of Orile Ifo, Arolagbade 1st, thanked Iba Adams for approving his domain as host of the highly important festival.

While promising his support for the success of the festival, Oba Ogunjobi expressed his eagerness to witness a bigger and more successful festival in 2025.

Other dignitaries at the festival included His Royal Majesty, Oba Adeshina Fakayode Faluade Anikinnikun, Olu of Ibogun Balogun Ifo; and His Royal Majesty, Oba Solomon Adisa Sokunbi, Olu of Ijoko Lemode, Gbadewolu 1st.