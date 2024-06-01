Nigerian model loses 5,000 followers over comment on Kim Kardashian

A Nigerian model, Damarea Ogbuewu, popularly known as Damarea Liao, has been accused of being “sexist” after a comment on Instagram on American reality star, Kim Kardashian.

The backlash of the comment has cost the 19-year old model over 5,000 followers after the post on her Instagram story.

Damarea Liao had written: “Are we going to pretend that Kim K isn’t an ‘adult film’ star that became famous?”

Videos took over TikTok and YouTube, with users’ differing opinions on the incident.

Many Kim Kardashian fans were confused as to why the focus was on Liao’s comment since this fact was of common knowledge.

It was revealed that she announced her entrance into the Miss China pageant, making her the first African to enter the competition.

Her platform, dubbed as “women’s rights” and “gender equality”, was where she began standing for both as the cause for her campaign for Miss Africa before dropping out from the competition.

One user said: “So she got unfollowed because she told the truth?”

One other said: “The fact that she’s all about women’s rights but has the nerve to talk about women.”

While the mixed emotions on her comment caused a plummet in her career and business venture to fail, Kim Kardashian has yet to comment on the young model, but the backlash continues.