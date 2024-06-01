Ogun: Barber macheted to death

A barber, Ali Akorede Abusalam, has been macheted to death in Sagamu area of Ogun State.

The incident was reported to the Sagamu Divisional Police Headquarters on May 31, 2024 at about 7:50pm.

His brother, Adenuga Adewale, from Ibepa area of Sagamu, said Abusalam, 35, his elder brother from Iwelepe area of Sagamu, went missing after leaving for his barbing salon at Ibepa on the morning of May 30, 2024 at 8:30am.

Adewale said his brother’s body was discovered in the bush near Ibepa/Iwelepe Earth Road.

The Divisional Police Officer of Sagamu, who led his team on bush combing, observed the deceased had machete cuts on his head.

The weapon of murder, a machete, was recovered and the corpse evacuated by his relatives who insisted on giving him an Islamic burial.

Also Read:

The spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, confirmed the death of Abusalam.

Odutola said: “Investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances of Ali’s murder and apprehend the culprits swiftly.

“Updates will be provided as the case progresses.”