IPOB to South East Governors: Declare May 30 public holiday

The Indigenous People of Biafra has told governors of the South East to declare May 30th a public holiday to honour Biafra’s fallen heroes.

The proscribed group, led by detained Nnamdi Kanu, made the demand in a statement it issued to the media on Friday.

The statement, endorsed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, urged the South East Governors and Ohanaeze Ndigbo to emulate South West leaders who pushed and immortalised the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, with June 12 as Democracy Day and a public holiday.

Powerful said: “IPOB uses this moment of sober reflection to call on the Governors in Biafra Land, particularly the South East Governors, to declare May 30th a public holiday to honor the Biafran fallen heroes from henceforth.

“The demand to honor the Biafran Heroes and Heroines with a public holiday is a just demand. Just like South West leaders pushed and immortalized MKO Abiola with June 12 as a Democracy Day and a public holiday, Ohaneze Ndigbo and Igbo Governors should be courageous enough to pursue the agenda to immortalize Biafra Heroes with a public holiday.

“Until then, IPOB has declared May 30th of every year as Biafra Heroes Day, which must be observed by Biafrans home and abroad.

“To all hardcore IPOB members, we salute your courage and resoluteness.

“We shall not retreat nor surrender until Biafra is fully restored.

“IPOB remembers the genocide of over 6 million Biafrans murdered during 1967-1970 genocidal war.

“IPOB thanked members who mobilized Biafrans to sit-at-home in honor of our heroes and heroines.

“We equally thank those who contributed immensely to this year’s successful honoring of our Biafran heroes and heroines.

“We are thankful to Biafrans in all the States of Biafra particularly in Abia, Anambra, Enugu, Imo, Ebonyi, Rivers, Cross River, Delta, Akwa Ibom states, the Biafrans clans of Edo State, Benue and Kogi States for compliance to the sit-at-home.

“We also congratulate Biafrans in diaspora who marched on the streets in raising awareness in their respective countries.

“IPOB Leaders congratulates IPOB Canada, India, Japan, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Indonesia, Malaysia, Cambodia, Taiwan, Thailand, Italy, America, UK, Israel, South Korea, China, Gabon, Austria, Hong Kong, Spain, Norway, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Holland, CzechRepublic, Switzerland, Sweden, Brazil, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Liberia, and many other European countries, Asia, American North and South, Australia, Africa and other unnamed countries.

“Bravo to IPOB, the biggest and greatest One Family.

“We salute well-meaning individuals who in no small way made this year’s Remembrance Day a very memorable one.

“We also commend Market Union leaders, Transport owner’s association leaders, Church leaders, educational institutions, market men and women and Transporters.

“Finally, we appreciate journalists who reported objectively on the level of compliance of Biafrans on this year’s Biafran heroes Day.

“IPOB is a state actor that is fully in control of Biafra territory.

“As we remember our fallen heroes and heroines, including IPOB members who were killed by the murderous Nigeria government, we do so reverently.

“Our message to Nigeria is never will Biafrans be slaughtered unchallenged again.

“We shall continue to remember and honor our heroes and heroines who died in defense of our lives during the genocidal war of 1967-1970 against which was orchestrated by the British and Nigeria government.

“We remember those still paying the supreme and ultimately prize till date.

“We shall continue to remember them until Biafra comes and beyond.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB leadership (DOS) pledged never to disappoint Biafrans.

“We have come to restore Biafra and Biafra we must get.”