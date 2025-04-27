K1 De Ultimate launches online fuji radio station

Renowned Fuji music icon, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, has once again made history with the launch of an innovative online radio station, Fuji Radio.

Designed to revolutionise the music industry and thrill fans, it is set to amplify the rich, vibrant sounds of Fuji music to a worldwide audience.

In a video obtained by BlackBox Nigeria, K1 De Ultimate is seen proudly unveiling Fuji Radio, marking the beginning of a new era for the genre.

Having recently commenced test operations, the station aims to celebrate and expand the global appreciation of Fuji music and its deep-rooted cultural heritage.

The novel radio project is an initiative of Fuji Repete Group, an investment and promotional company founded by K1 De Ultimate to drive the projection and sustained promotion of Fuji music and all its associated cultural elements.

In a bold move to further cement Fuji’s influence, sources reveal that Fuji Whiskey — a new premium beverage — will also hit the market in a matter of weeks.

During the launch, K1 paid heartfelt tributes to legendary Fuji figures such as General Kollington Ayinla, Adewale Ayuba, Osupa Saheed, and numerous contemporary artists, acknowledging their contributions to the genre’s enduring appeal.

Celebrated journalist and publisher of MetroNews Online, Otunba Femi Davies, serves as the project consultant for Fuji Radio, bringing industry expertise and a strategic vision to ensure the station’s success.

The establishment of Fuji Radio not only strengthens K1’s growing business empire, but also highlights his unwavering commitment to promoting Fuji music and nurturing emerging talents.

Always forward-thinking, K1 revealed that Fuji Radio is just the beginning, with plans already underway for the launch of Fuji TV, a new project poised to further elevate Fuji culture on a global stage.

Fans and industry experts have hailed this bold move as a groundbreaking initiative, one that preserves the legacy of Fuji music while fostering innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Through Fuji Radio and his expanding ventures, K1 De Ultimate continues to inspire, transforming his passion for Fuji music into a dynamic force for cultural expression, business success, and global progress.

Below are the links for Fuji Radio App Download

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=net.radiobroadcastapp.fujifm

