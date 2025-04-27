APC Governor to Atiku: I’m not joining your coalition

One of the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has told former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar that he is not joining his proposed coalition for the 2027 elections.

The denial followed a text message that he and four of his colleagues elected on the platform of the APC were going with Abubakar.

The denial was contained in a statement issued by the Director-General of Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, in Damaturu on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a viral text message had claimed that Buni and four other APC governors had concluded arrangements to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and join the coalition before the 2027 general election.

Mohammed described the viral message as baseless fabrications, unwarranted imagination, and assumptions that did not cross paths with reality in any way, shape, and form.

He said that at no time was the author of the text ever close enough to Buni to think that he could attempt to predict the governor’s political movement.

He said: “Buni is no ordinary member of APC; he is not just an APC governor. He is APC in all ramifications, with APC flowing in his veins.

“His contributions to building APC as a two-term National Secretary and National Chairman who chaired the party’s convention committee makes him unique and whose imagination of leaving the party cannot be speculated.”

Mohammed said that the author and his paymasters must have been interested in Buni’s political sagacity and only wished they would have the likes of the governor, adding: “It must be wishful thinking.”

