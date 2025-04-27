Despite gunmen attack, Wike’s supporters inaugurate new group in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be political thugs on Saturday attempted to stall the inauguration of Nyesom Wike’s supporters group, tagged: “New Associates,” at the Church of God Mission Camp at Igbogene in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, but the event went on.

It was said to be Wike’s way of appreciating President Bola Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of the state into his government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the rally, earlier scheduled for April 12, 2025, was postponed to April 26, 2025 after supporters of Governor Douye Diri also fixed their rally on the same date and venue.

The supporters of New Associates, who had thronged the venue as early as 8am, were already seated when the gunmen emerged from the nearby creeks shooting sporadically.

The crowd, however, dispersed, but immediately regrouped when security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Department of State Services engaged the hoodlums.

The operatives also combed the surrounding bushes to forestall any further attacks.

Speaking shortly after the incident, the Secretary of the New Associates and former spokesman of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Ebilade Ekerefe, accused the Bayelsa State Government of trying to disrupt the peaceful rally.

Ekerefe said the rally was to appreciate Tinubu for appointing sons and daughters of the state into positions in his government, wondering why somebody should feel threatened with such a peaceful rally.

He said: “How will somebody go after law-abiding citizens, particularly Ijaw youths, who have gathered to associate politically?

“We are not here to cause any trouble.

“We are here to express our supports, solidarity to the President and Commander-in-Chief.”

Also, the immediate past Commissioner for Health in Bayelsa State, Dr. Pabara Igwele, said the rally was a peaceful one.

Igwele pledged that the rally would go on and the Bayelsa State chapter of the New Associates, political support group, was inaugurated.

Also Read

Speaking to the supporters, George Turnah, Convener of the group, commended the crowd for their resilience in spite of the earlier incident.

Turnah said: “The turnout is an indication of our acceptability and gratitude of Ijaws people to Mr. President, who ensured that Bayelsa retains vital positions in his administration.

“Bayelsa produced the Minister of State for Petroleum in the last Administration.

“President Tinubu gave it back to us.

“The same with the NDDC (Niger Delta Development Commission) and so many other appointments, which were all facilitated by our patron, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“We are using the inauguration of the New Associates simply to appreciate Mr. President for supporting Bayelsa and we expect Governor (Douye) Diri, who we supported for his re-election, to reciprocate the support.”

Turnah commended Wike for his resolve to collaborate with President Tinubu for the rapid development of the Niger Delta region.

Post Views: 23