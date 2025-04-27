Imperative of National Hajj Stakeholders Summit, by Shafii Sani Mohammed 

The Hajj pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, holds immense spiritual significance for millions of Muslims worldwide. For Nigerian pilgrims, participating in this sacred journey requires not only spiritual preparation, but also robust logistical and financial systems.

Recognising the evolving challenges confronting Hajj financing and administration, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has organised the 2nd National Hajj Stakeholders Summit.

Scheduled for April 30, 2025 at the NICON Luxury Hotel, Abuja, with the theme: “Sustainable Hajj Financing: Developing a Resilient Model for Nigerian Pilgrims and Operators,” the summit is a one-day event running from 9am to 6pm and will feature three panel sessions.

Experts, stakeholders, and policymakers will explore innovative solutions to ensure the future sustainability of Hajj operations in Nigeria.

Globally, the Hajj industry has faced challenges ranging from currency fluctuations to escalating service costs and changing regulatory environments. These pressures have made Hajj increasingly expensive for Nigerian pilgrims. Thus, the survival of the Hajj industry now hinges on developing sustainable financial models that guarantee affordability, efficiency, and integrity.

The Stakeholders Summit provides an opportunity for government agencies, private operators, Islamic financial institutions, and fintech innovators to forge a united vision. It reflects NAHCON’s commitment to building a Hajj system that remains accessible and resilient despite economic uncertainties.

Beyond its religious importance, the Hajj industry is a significant economic contributor, supporting aviation, accommodation, logistics, catering, and service sectors, and creating thousands of jobs for Nigerians. However, as the government gradually withdraws financial support – recognising that pilgrimage is a personal religious obligation – the industry must transition to self-sustaining funding models. Without innovation, the financial burden of pilgrimage could become overwhelming for many.

Also Read

A key solution introduced by NAHCON is the Hajj Savings Scheme (HSS), initially launched in partnership with Jaiz Bank and now strengthened with the recent addition of Lotus Bank, TAJ Bank, and The Alternative Bank. These reputable Islamic financial institutions have come on board to expand access, improve service delivery, and boost the scheme’s reach across Nigeria.

The HSS offers multiple advantages:

• Financial Discipline: Encourages systematic savings and better financial planning.

• Economic Empowerment: Pooled funds are prudently invested in Shari’ah-compliant ventures to subsidise Hajj costs.

• Transparency: Ensures clear and accountable management of pilgrims’ contributions.

• Exchange Rate Protection: Reduces the vulnerability to currency fluctuations through early savings.

• Lower Costs Through Early Planning: With more Nigerians enrolled in HSS, NAHCON can negotiate accommodation, feeding, and transportation services early, locking in better rates and avoiding the inflation typically associated with late arrangements.

This proactive model not only ensures better service quality, but significantly reduces the yearly cost of Hajj, making it more affordable for Nigerian Muslims.

For those aspiring to fulfill this sacred obligation, now is the time to key into the Hajj Savings Scheme. Supporting the scheme strengthens Nigeria’s reputation for organised, transparent, and affordable Hajj operations.

In conclusion, the 2nd National Hajj Stakeholders Summit is more than just a conference. It is a bold statement of NAHCON’s readiness – under the leadership of Chairman/CEO Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman – to safeguard and grow Nigeria’s Hajj industry.

The time to act is now – for the survival of the Hajj industry, for the dreams of millions, and for the continued service to Allah’s guests.

. Mohammed writes from the Information and Publications Division of NAHCON.

Post Views: 21